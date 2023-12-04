NRCS Nevada accepting applications for FY24 Agricultural Easement Conservation Program

Submitted

RENO – The Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), which helps landowners, tribes, and partners enroll wetlands, grasslands and farmlands into conservation easements. Applications are also being accepted from eligible entities (agencies of state or local governments, tribes, or non-profit or nongovernmental organizations) who work with landowners to submit applications for the program.

ACEP protects the agricultural viability and related conservation values of eligible land by limiting nonagricultural uses, protecting grazing use and related conservation values by restoring or conserving eligible grazing land, and protecting and restoring and enhancing wetlands on eligible land.

Eligible partners include American Indian tribes, state and local governments and non-government organizations that have farmland, rangeland or grassland protection programs. Eligible landowners include owners of private land, including land held by tribes and tribal members.

While NRCS accepts ACEP applications year-round, Nevada producers and landowners should apply by January 5, 2024, to be considered for FY24 funding. Applications received after the sign-up date will be considered for funding in FY25. Funding is provided through a competitive process.

ACEP enrollment options include:

ACEP-Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE): Helps restore, protect and enhance wetlands on eligible land. Wetland reserve easements are either perpetual, 30-years, or maximum duration under state law, or 30-year contracts (for Indian Tribes).

ACEP-Agricultural Land Easements (ALE): Protects farmlands and grasslands by limiting non-agricultural uses of the land. Agricultural Land Easements are either perpetual or the maximum duration allowed under State law.

NRCS is also making efforts to improve the program this year by streamlining appraisals, land surveys, and certifying eligible entities who help NRCS and producers enroll land into easements.

Key program changes include:

Appraisals for ALE: The threshold for national review of ALE appraisals is now $3 million, raised from $1 million. NRCS raised the threshold to align program requirements with increased land values, enabling the agency to better target staff resources and speed up implementation. Appraisals help ensure cost-effective and appropriate use of federal funds that are contributed to a conservation partner for their purchase of the ALE from the farmer or rancher.

Land Surveys for WRE: NRCS plans to encourage procurement of land surveys earlier in the acquisition timeline, such as when an application has been tentatively selected for a WRE. These surveys help with locating land boundaries, which is needed to purchase and manage the easement. NRCS is also increasing its use of partnerships to assist with acquiring the land surveys and has simplified the review process for producer-acquired land surveys. This will speed up the time it takes producers and landowners to enroll.

Certification of Entities for ALE: For ALE, NRCS works with eligible entities, such as American Indian tribes, state and local governments and non-governmental organizations, to conserve prime farmland and at-risk grasslands. NRCS is working to expand the number of entities by launching a certification initiative to proactively notify potentially eligible entities that they qualify for administrative flexibilities. Certified entities have greater independence and less oversight in their purchase of easements funded under ALE. Information for entities on how to get certified is available on the ALE webpage.

More information about ACEP, ALE and WRE can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2xctkwyj

For more information contact Erik Bray, acting Assistant State Conservationist for Programs at erik.bray@usda.gov or 775-834-0878 or Trina Johnson at trina.johnson@usda.gov or 775-834-0870.