This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Basketball and wrestling seasons are once again here, and Pahranagat Valley High School athletes have already kicked things off with tournaments over the weekend. The boys and girls basketball teams played at the WREC Classic at Wells, while the wrestlers attended the Panguitch Invitational in southern Utah. The wrestling team also competed at the Moapa […]