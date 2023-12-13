Nevada Department of Education announces $15 million investment in educator scholarships

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) is investing more than $15 million to grow Nevada’s educator workforce and support teacher recruitment and retention efforts through three different scholarship opportunities.

Funding was made possible by Assembly Bills 400 and 515 and Senate Bill 503, passed by the Nevada Legislature and signed by Governor Lombardo during the 82nd legislative session. Funding amounts are then approved by The Nevada State Board of Education (SBE or the Board). This funding is not only a crucial investment in the future of education, but also a commitment to supporting individuals on their journey to becoming qualified educators. The scholarships are expected to benefit not just aspiring and current educators, but also school districts, charter schools, families, and students across the state.

“Investing in the education of our future generations is a top priority. These scholarships not only address the immediate need for qualified educators but also contribute to the long-term success of our education system,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Through these scholarships, we are empowering individuals to pursue careers in education, ensuring that our classrooms are filled with dedicated professionals who will shape the future of our students and our state.”

In partnership with the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, additional funding was secured to cover a $1.1 million gap between the funds available to the Department of Education and the number of requests received for the Incentivizing Pathways to Teaching Program. This is pending approval by the Interim Finance Committee and the Board of Examiners. This collaboration ensures that more than 1,300 students will complete their programs, become fully licensed educators, and be ready for employment by the fall of 2024.

“We are proud to partner with the Nevada Department of Education. Through this collaboration, we are not merely closing a financial divide; we are actively investing in the dreams and aspirations of countless individuals who are dedicated to the noble profession of teaching,” said Christopher Sewell, Director of the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

Key Programs and Funding Breakdowns:

Teach Nevada Scholarships (TNS) are available for aspiring Nevada teachers to help pay for initial teaching licensure programs through state-approved universities, colleges, or alternative routes to licensure (ARL) providers. This scholarship opportunity provides up to the cost of tuition and fees to complete the initial licensure program per eligible recipient. SBE approved $6.1 million which will support nearly 1,400 aspiring educators as they work to attain their licenses.

The Incentivizing Pathways to Teaching Grant Program (IPT) provides tuition assistance for aspiring teachers in their final year of an educator preparation program. It also provides stipends during their student teaching clinical field experience. SBE approved $7.9 million, which will support more than 1,300 hundred aspiring educators.

The Nevada Teacher Advancement Scholarship (NTAS) provides the cost of tuition, registration, and mandatory fees for existing Nevada educators who wish to pursue a master's degree in education or a related field. SBE approved $1.5 million, which will allow nearly 280 educators to obtain an advanced degree.

“The Incentivizing Pathways to Teaching Program has been a game-changer for me,” said IPT grant recipient, Juan Diaz. “Teaching feels like my calling, my passion, but I’m the first in my family to graduate high school and attend college. Thanks to the support, I’ve not only received financial assistance but also a boost of confidence in pursuing my dream of becoming a licensed educator. It’s allowing me to focus on my studies and pour myself into my passion instead of worrying about how to pay for my tuition. It’s an investment in my potential and a clear path to making a meaningful impact in the lives of future students.”To learn more about the scholarship opportunities and how to apply, visit the Nevada Scholarship Opportunities for Future and Current Educators Webpage.