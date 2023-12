This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held a regular meeting Dec. 4 in Pioche at the courthouse. Minutes from the Nov. 20 regular meeting were approved. The Board of Highway Commissioners and Lincoln County Fire District both met under a separate agenda during the opening portion of the meeting. Updates were heard from the Six […]