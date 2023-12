This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce will be conducting elections at the Dec. 19 board meeting. Members are hoping to fill the currently vacant president seat. Those interested in a board position are encouraged to apply using the online form. Names will be placed on a ballot for the voting session. A current chamber membership is […]