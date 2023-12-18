David John Barnett passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, December 4th, 2023, in St. George, Utah after battling Dementia. He was 72. David was the second child born of six children to Heber John Barnett and Dora Shields Barnett on October 3, 1951 in Tooele, Utah. He was raised in Caliente, Nevada and attended grade school in Caliente and graduated from Lincoln County High School in Panaca, Nevada.

David was a quiet, gentle person who loved to play basketball. For a long time, he held the Lincoln County High School’s record for points in one game of 39, well past 1990, before the “3 point” existed. Maybe that is because his mother would incentivize him with a little cash for scoring. He also was very good at and loved to play baseball in which he helped his team play in a regional game in Milford, Utah.

He loved to hunt, fish, and race the 1 ⁄ 4 mile in his blue Chevy Nova, which he never got beat but once that he recalled. But most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was employed as a meat cutter in Caliente, Las Vegas and Ely, Nevada and in Prosser Washington. He also owned the Branding Iron Restaurant in Caliente, Nevada a short time. He then worked at the Pioche Honor Camp as a Correction Officer.

David is survived by his two brothers, Ronald James Barnett, (Stacy), Mapleton, Utah, and Gary Versal Barnett, (Verda), Caliente, Nevada, his first wife, Kathryn McDuffy and daughter, Colleen Hinkle Hyman (Scott), Henderson, Nevada, his second wife, Deborah Dittenbir (New Mexico) and children, Krystal Barnett Parish (Fred), Caliente, Nevada, Kim Barnett Livreri (Zac), Las Vegas, Nevada, and David John (DJ) Barnett Jr., Caliente, Nevada. He was also married to Valinda Woodworth, and to Stephanie Rollins. He is also survived by one son, Johnathan J. Bradshaw, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and honorary great grandson Kyson Silva and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, (Heber and Dora Barnett), his sisters, LeAnna Barnett Fretwell, Eileen Barnett, and Gayle Barnett Boone.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all Family, Friends and Caregivers involved in the care and well being of David for all their love, concern, and support to David and to the family members.

Funeral Services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1100 Front Street in Caliente, Nevada on December 13th at 12 noon.

A viewing was held at the same location on Dec 13th at 10:30 a.m.

A recording if the service is available at https://my.gather.app/remember/david-barnett-dec-2023