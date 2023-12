This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A festive reading of Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” was held at Dreamhouse Growers in Panaca on Dec. 7. The reading was made all the more special by the presence of a Who from Whoville. A small group of elementary-aged children attended the reading. As the story began, the children […]