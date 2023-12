This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Bank and Trust staff recently celebrated the holiday season with its annual branch Christmas dinner and staff breakfast. The bank crew is also preparing to hand out blankets collected and purchased during the recent Fleece Navidad fundraiser. Over $6,000 was raised during the Holidays to Remember Vendor Festival held over Veterans Day weekend. With […]