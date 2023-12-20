USDA Powers Information Campaign to Help Rural Nevada Businesses Cut Energy Costs

Workshops on grants, other financial incentives for small business energy efficiency measures and renewable energy projects planned

GLENBROOK, Nevada – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nevada office has awarded funding to the American Institute of Building Science (AIOBS), a veteran-owned, Nevada-based training firm, to assist ag producers and other small businesses in rural Nevada interested in cutting their energy costs.

The focus of AIOBS workshops will be the USDA’s “Rural Energy for America” (REAP) program which provides grant funding and guaranteed loan financing to agricultural producers and other rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or energy efficiency improvements.

The Inflation Reduction Act significantly enhanced the opportunity for Nevada’s rural businesses under REAP. The potential federal cost share for business energy efficiency and renewable energy projects increased from 25 percent to 50 percent. The maximum size of an individual grant increased from $250,000 to $500,000 for energy efficiency projects and from $500,000 to $1 million for renewable energy systems.

“REAP grants and loans are available to help a broad range of small ag producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements,” said Lucas Ingvoldstad, USDA Rural Development Nevada State Director. “This partnership between AIOBS and USDA Rural Development leverages our joint public and private sector expertise to the benefit of commercial building owners and operators in rural Nevada as well as their communities.”

The schedule of AIOBS workshops featuring the REAP opportunity will be announced in January 2024. Businesses interested in receiving more information on the workshops and building energy use in general should visit www.aiobs.org. Detailed information on the REAP program is found at the USDA’s website.

AIOBS can assist rural Nevada business owners interested in applying for a REAP grant or loan. Rural Nevada businesses interested in AIOBS assistance should contact Tom Polikalas at tom.polikalas@aiobs.org.