Mary Cordle

Mary Odette Cordle sadly passed away on December 5, 2023, in Caliente Nevada after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a wonderful mom and will be missed. She also had many friends and was a great member to her community in Caliente.

Mary was proud of her town and enjoyed writing for the local paper and sitting in on the city council meetings. She enjoyed being around the Depot and hearing the trains as they would travel through Caliente.

Mary was predeceased by her Father Paul Neagle, her mother Pauline Neagle and her brother Fred Neagle and is survived by her 7 children and their spouses along with many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grover C. Dils Medical Center for taking such good care of our mom in her final month along with the friends that were closest to her over the years.

There will be a small celebration for Mom on the evening of Feb. 2nd at the VFW in Caliente for anyone that would like to attend.