This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Country music fans and holiday lovers, rejoice! “Santa’s Holiday Hoedown” just visited Branson, Missouri…or better said, Panaca, Nevada. This year, the Panaca Elementary school kids performed one of their favorite Christmas plays, which saw the entirety of the North Pole come down to the country music capital of the world to perform before big crowds […]