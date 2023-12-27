Ellen Bronson Spencer, age 89, reunited with the love of her life on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in her home in Alamo, Nevada. She was born February 12, 1934 in Midway, Utah to Claude Tracy Bronson and Thelma Ellen Edwards. On August 19, 1951 she married Marden Carling Spencer in Mexico. They were sealed January 22, 1972 in the St. George LDS Temple.

Ellen grew up in Midway. When she was a young woman, her family moved to Mexico where she met the love of her life Marden Spencer. They were married in Aug 1951 and made their home in Mexico. In 1972 they left Mexico and moved to Alamo, Nevada. Ellen loved being a mother and being by her husband’s side in everything that they did. She loved tatting, working in her rose garden and serving in the Primary organization in church.

Survivors include nine sons and seven daughters: Carrol Reitano of Washington, UT; Carl (Lillie) of Alamo, NV; Mickel (Retta) of LaVerkin, UT; Edith Scott of Kearns, UT; Thelma (Kelly) Carn of Las Vegas, NV; Isaac (Judy) of Alamo, NV; Philip (Sherry) of Hiko, NV; Veronaca (Paul) Snyder of Hurricane, UT; June (Lee) Hickenlooper of Taylorsville, UT; Claudia (Ben) Wasden of Keizer, OR; Sam of Alamo, NV; Kraig (Heidi) of Las Vegas, NV; Matt (Emilie) of Las Vegas, NV; Mark (Tanaka) of Apple Valley, UT; Marlene (Tyler) Pincock of Idaho Falls, ID; John (Patricia) of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by 91 grandchildren; 91 great grandchildren; and son in law Richard (Barbara) Bush of San Tan Valley, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marden; daughters Jane and Nola; four brothers, three sisters, two sons in law, and three grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Alamo Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com