This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Winter weather and illnesses can pose challenges for maintaining health and beauty. Attendees of the Dec. 15 Winter Wellness Workshop at the Summer Lilly Salon and Wellness Clinic left empowered with new tips and tricks for the season. Workshop attendees were able to get hands-on experience creating personalized lotions, serums and seasonal wellness plans. Owner […]