Kourtney Christine Davis was born on April 19, 1987, in Las Vegas Nevada to Angela Glover and Keith Lee.

Shortly after Angela met Bill Davis, in the small town of Caliente, Nevada, and it took no time at all for Bill to fall in love with Angela’s little angel, Kourtney.

Kourtney was full of love and life no matter where she was at during her life. She could put a smile on anyone’s face and become a master at anything she was doing when she put her mind to it.

Her number one loves in life were and always will be up, until the last breath, her three beautiful children. She strived to be a better person everyday for them in hopes to be a good example to them. She finally has exceeded that goal because only now is she watching over them every day as their guardian angels and mine. “My favorite sister.”

She survived by her loving children: Kloe Brooke, Kenadee Stott, and Kadie Walker. Her Mother Angela Larkin. Father Bill Davis and Stepfather Mark Larkin. Uncle Jim Davis. Cousin Lance Davis. As well as; siblings, Ashley Davis, Jeremy Davis, and Billy Davis. Sister in Law Brie Davis and Niece Monroe Davis, Brock Davis, and Wyatt Davis.

She was preceded in death by Grandmother Anne M Fischer and Rose Davis, Grandfathers – Earl Gripentrog and Morley Davis. Uncles George Davis as well as brother Josh RK.

Services will be help at the LDS Church Saturday the 13th for more information please reach out to Angela Larking or Mark Larkin.