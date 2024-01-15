Mary Jeanett McCrosky, daughter of George and Edna (Allman) Bowles, passed away on January 2, 2024 at the age of 82. Born in Provo, Utah, she had 2 brothers and 1 sister. A graveside service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, January 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Relief Society room.

She was a wonderful mother who was always there when she was needed. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. Jeanett and Bryce owned and operated the Panaca Merc (Market) until Bryce passed away. Orrin and Jeanett continued to run the store until she retired in 1992.

Surviving members of her family include Orrin (Dawn) Dotson, Panaca NV; Katie (Rusty) Simper, Ely, NV; Robert Dotson, Draper UT; and her sister Kaye (Leon) Poteet, Panaca NV. She also has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bryce Dotson (1984); her second husband, William “Bill” McCrosky (2023); her son, Roger Dotson (2022); her brothers Boyd (Lucille) Bowles (2002); and Gearld Bowles (2011).