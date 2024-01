This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There was standing room only at the Jan. 18 meeting of the Caliente City Council. One agenda item in particular held attendee interest, a discussion on the pros and cons of unincorporating the City of Caliente. A recent raise in utility bills was cited as kindling the wildfire of public interest in Caliente’s potential return […]