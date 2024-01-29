John Wiliam Lovelady, born November 14, 1941 passed peacefully from this life on January 16th 2024 at the age of 82. His beloved and devoted wife, “Gladdie,” was by his side as ever until his last breath.

John was an extraordinary man, relentlessly optimistic, Jack of all Trades and master of many. He graduated early from High School and immediately joined the Navy, honor graduate from the hospital corps, and inadvertently became a field medic for the Marines at 17; Senior Corpsman, First Battalion. Within a year he was deployed in the early days of the Vietnam and Korean Wars, with tours in Okinawa, South Korea, and somewhere in an undisclosed location of the South China Seas. He was proud of the fact that he delivered nine babies by the age of 18; though he was the first to admit that it was the mothers who did all the work. He completed an additional top secret mission as a young father and Ag teacher while serving in the Coast Guard reserves.

John always said that education was the path to a better life, and he lived by that principle. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, and not only earned a BS in Vocational Education/ Health and Human Services at UC Long Beach but went on to achieve a Master’s Degree in Humanities and Leadership as well as 8 other certificates and endorsements. He was a wonderful father, teaching grit, ingenuity, good humor, and hard work by example as well as in conversation. He worked in many professions throughout his life, and eventually retired as a JAG teacher and advocate.

John is preceded in death by his cherished daughter Cheryl; his biological parents, Rosetta Elizabeth (King) and John Clyde Lovelady; and his foster parents Lynn and Lee Crowe. He is survived by his three adored sisters, Elizabeth “Babe” (Mason), Margaret (Waldron), and Mikki (Livengood); his beloved wife Gladys (Bamberger), son John West, and daughters CaraLee (Frehner), Elizabeth (Harmon), and Melissa (Heiselt).

There will be a graveside memorial service for the family at the Westwood, CA Cemetery in Lassen County. He will be honored by a military procession.