This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahrangat Valley boys varsity basketball team earned two league wins last week to vault into second place in the 1A South. The Panthers defeated Mountain View 51-24 in Las Vegas on Jan. 17. They followed that up with a home win over Liberty Baptist, 62-30. Those wins gave the Panthers a 3-1 record with […]