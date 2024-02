This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

January 20 was a tense day for the cheerleaders of Lincoln County High School. They had traveled down to Henderson to show off their skills, and as they gathered at Basic High School, there were butterflies in every stomach. The squad’s time slot, which had been set for earlier in the morning, had been pushed […]