The Pahranagat Valley High School boys varsity basketball team improved to 6-1 in the 1A South after earning wins at Word of Life, 63-33, on Jan. 24; at home against Beaver Dam, 35-16, on the 26th; and at Liberty Baptist on the 30th, 63-37. The Panthers also won a non-league game at Beatty, 41-25, on […]