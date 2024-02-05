“Tom” Thomas Lee Griffin died surrounded by family in St. George, Utah on January 19, 2024, due to complications of ALS and Mesothelioma.

Tom was born in Independence, KS on July 5, 1952 to Charles Lee Griffin and Wilma Anna Griffin Squire. He dedicated three years of his life to our country as an Army Specialist from 1971-1974, then worked for Ironworkers, Local 416, until retiring.

On May 25, 1985, Tom married Sue Ann Somers in Las Vegas, NV. He loved his family and his favorite memory was going to the beach and a Dodgers game for the Griffin family reunion. He always let his grandkids eat all the candy and ice cream they wanted when they visited, and would show up for every sports game they played (especially if it was softball or baseball).

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wilma, and daughter, Heather. He is survived by three siblings: Phyllis Cowart, Robert (Wendy) Griffin, and Kathy (Ron) White; his wife, Sue; five children: Shauna Griffin, Rachel Harper, Josh (Summer) Griffin, Jaime (Austin) Cole, and Samantha (Travis) Sonnenberg; and 23 grandchildren and great grandchildren: Logan, McKenzie (Antonio), Ethan, Dylan, Sophie, Sierra (Peyton), Matthew, Luca, Courtney (Hunter), Adrian, Tucker, Ashley, Amy, Trinity, Aspen, Rion, Ady, BaiLee, Jaitin, Ryder, Deygan, Ellis, and Fallyn.

Tom will be cremated this month and a private celebration of life will be held in the spring.