Nelson Harold McLean passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, at the age of 82, at home in Pioche, NV. Nelson was born on March, 2 1941, in Denver Colorado. He was the only child of Walter Nelson McLean and Thelma Kleeman.

Walter passed when Nelson was only 4 months old, his mother remarried while he was still in infancy. Jesse Ross Mewhirter was the man Nelson knew as his father. Nelson was raised in Scottsbluff Nebraska, where he attended school and later worked at the Scottsbluff Zoo.

Nelson married Gayle Kanirie in 1960, the couple welcomed twin girls Sandra Renee and Debra Kay in 1961. Their son David Nelson was born in 1962, 1 year and 10 days after his sisters.

In 1964 Nelson McLean relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada with his family and joined the Las Vegas Fire Department. In the early 70’s a brain aneurysm left Nelson in a state similar to a newborn. He would have to relearn everything again and his short-term memory would be forever damaged. During his time away from work, Nelson’s coworkers covered his shifts to ensure he would receive a paycheck.

After a year Nelson returned to work assigned to light duties. Nelson would then divorce from his first wife. He later married his second wife Anna Pauline. In 1984 he retired from the fire department.

Following Anna’s 1996 passing Nelson moved to Salmon, Idaho, near his son. He also followed his son to Beaver, Utah where he assisted with the family meat packing business. When his son sold the business the pair moved to Pioche, NV. In July 2022 he became too sick to live alone and he moved in with his son’s family.

Nelson McLean is survived by his son David (Torrie) in Pioche, NV, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his twin daughters, and his granddaughter Brandy Ashdown.

Graveside services will take place Saturday Feb. 3 at 11 am, in the Pioche Cemetery.

