The Lincoln County Tourism Expo will be held Feb. 17 at the 4-H Camp in Alamo, providing an array of learning activities and allowing vendors to display exhibits and provide engaging workshops in which people can participate. Anyone interested in expanding business opportunities has the chance to display their events and services to the public. […]