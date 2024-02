This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley High School will host the 2A Southern wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30, and the first matches start at 9:30 a.m. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the state finals, which will be held on Feb. 16 in Bullhead City, Arizona. Panther wrestling head […]