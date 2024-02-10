Barbara Ann Cowart Dabel, 76, of Panaca, Nevada passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 in University Medical Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Pioche, Nevada on July 30, 1947: daughter of the late Beryl Mae and Leslie Eugene Cowart.

Barbara Ann is survived by her loving husband Kelly W. Dabel, as well as a niece, grandkids, great grandkids and several other loving family members. Barbara Ann’s brothers Ted Williams Cowart and Wendell Reed Cowart proceeded her in death, as well as her 5 loving children David Reed Hartley, Mark Alan Hartley, Teri Ann Hansen, Lee Ann Dabel and Crystal Jean Dabel.

Barbara Ann was a graduate of Lincoln County High School in 1965. She was a caregiver at Wyoming State Training School, as well as for her brother Teddy up to his death. She loved spending time crafting in her craft room, whether alone or with grandkids. She loved fishing with her husband Kelly and just spending time together. She would help anyone anytime she could, for she was kind, loving and caring.

Barbara Ann will be laid to rest on February 9 th , 2024. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 am, with the funeral starting at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Panaca, Nevada. The burial will be at the Panaca Cemetery, directly following the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.southernnevadamortuary.com

The family would like to say Thank You to Panaca 1 st Ward and the great community and loving neighbors for all the sympathy and words of condolences. We love and appreciate each and every one of you.