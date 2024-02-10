Community hosts Mary Cordle celebration of life

In a heartwarming celebration of life, friends, family and community members joined together on Friday, Feb. 4, to honor the memory of LCR journalist Mary N. Cordle. The gathering was hosted at the VFW in Caliente as a tribute to Mary, with a large crowd in attendance.

Jessica Hernandez

Attendees gathered at the VFW Post 7114 on Feb. 4 to celebrate to life of Mary N. Cordle.

The atmosphere was filled with love and reminiscences, and well wishes were shared with Mary’s children. The gathering was stocked with generous donations of sub sandwiches, sides and desserts that were provided for all attendees to enjoy.

A card was circulated among the guests instead of a traditional guest book. The card was adorned with butterflies, symbolizing one of Mary’s favorite things. The beautiful keepsake was filled with heartfelt messages and condolences before being presented to Mary’s oldest child.

The crowd size reflected the essence of Mary’s spirit and the impact she had on those around her. The event closed with a Fireball toast to the gone, but not forgotten, pillar of the Caliente community.