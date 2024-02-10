To all Dog Wash customers:

I want to thank you for your business on and off for the last 30+ years. I have enjoyed the dogs and getting to know my customers. It has truly been a blessing for me. However, my time of grooming your dogs is coming to an end. My mind still wants to groom, but my body & hands

are telling me no! I apologize for any inconvenience I have caused you.

Here are some other groomers in our area;

KC 702-962-1922

Joyce 702-281-3936

Sandy 702-962-1815

Thank you all again & God bless you and your dogs.

Sincerely,

Dianne Mason (Di)

Dog Wash