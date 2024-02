This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The county commissioners met Monday, Feb. 5. Commissioners Keith Pearson, Mike Reese and Diane Path, as well as Chairman Varlin Higbee were all present. Commissioners delayed some agenda items to allow the county clerk and staff time to prepare for the next day’s election. County Clerk Lisa Lloyd discussed the election proceedings. She reported that […]