This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Hundreds of voters shuffled through the doors of the Caliente fire hall to participate in the Feb. 8 GOP caucus, which Jack Horner and Commissioner Diane Path hosted with the help of local volunteers. The small conference room was buzzing as voters rotated in and out to cast their paper ballots. Tables were neatly labeled […]