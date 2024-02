This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As spring quickly approaches, the Lincoln County Little League is preparing for the start of another season of youth sports. The league is open to ages 4-12 (pre-k to sixth grade), with practices beginning in mid-March. The first games will be in the first week of April. The cost for T-Ball will be $25. Coach […]