This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley National Wildlife Refuge has announced the 14th Annual Carp Rodeo, set for March 9. The refuge will provide fishing gear people can use to fish the invading carp from Pahranagat Lake while also taking part in activity booths, games and a free picnic lunch at the end of the festivities. The refuge […]