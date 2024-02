This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nine Lincoln County High School wrestlers went to Bullhead City, Arizona to face off against the best competitors in the state and gave the performance of a lifetime, earning fourth place, with 105 points, against programs that were double their size. Of the nine wrestlers, all but one took the podium, and six wrestled in […]