It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Louis John Caserotti, Jr. John lived in Mesquite, NV. after retiring from the Nevada Department of Corrections in Pioche, NV. He was superceded in death by his parents Louis Sr. and Leta and his sister Dolly. He is survived by his wife Judy and daughter Kelly, daughter Renay, sons John and Ron, and his grandchildren Michelle, Blake, Brittney, Savanah, and Dominic. A service will be held at the Mesquite Veterans Center 840 Hafen Lane on Friday February 23rd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family will be requesting donations for the Veterans Center at the service.