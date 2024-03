This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be holding a hunter education course at Pioche Elementary on March 9. The class begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. Hunting education courses are required to hunt in Nevada. The class aims to teach students a better understanding of responsibilities, safe firearm handling and decision-making, along […]