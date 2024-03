This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It was a hard ending to successful basketball seasons for both the girls and boys basketball programs at Pahranagat Valley High School. Following their regional championship wins the previous weekend, the teams, along with a large contingency of supporters, traveled north to Reno for the state tournament. Unfortunately, both teams lost in the first round. […]