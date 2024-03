The Eureka Opera House hosted the premiere of Treyson Hunt’s first play, “Eureka Memories,” on March 2. Hunt, a talented and ambitious 17-year-old from Panaca, wrote the play for a senior project at his school, the Leadership Academy of Nevada. Hunt learned about the town when a friend of his moved to Eureka. He began […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!