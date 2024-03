Spring sports are already in full swing (pardon the baseball pun) at Lincoln County High School, with the track team participating in two meets thus far while the softball team cut their teeth on their first opponent of the season. The first track meet was held March 2 at the Heitkotter Invitational in Las Vegas. […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!