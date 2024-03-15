Medical and Clinical LaboratoryTechnologists

Grover C Dils Medical Center has immediate opening for full time Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists, BS Med Tech, AMT or ASCP certified, Nevada General Supervisor of a Licensed Laboratory License with at least 12 months experience as a Medical Technologist. Located at Caliente, NV Send resume to: Attn: Human Resource, PO Box 1010, Caliente, NV 89008
