The Town of Pioche is accepting applications for seasonal Laborer and Lifeguard positions and an Lifeguard Assistant Manager position. These are seasonal, part-time positions with no benefits. The pay will start at $10.50/ hour. The essential functions and responsibilities for this position are outlined in the Job Description which may be obtained along with an application from the Pioche Town Clerk’s Office located in the bottom floor of the Lincoln County Courthouse or by email at PiocheTown@gmail.com. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, April 4th, 2024. Completed applications can be mailed to Pioche Town Board, P.O. Box 23, Pioche, NV 89043 or emailed to PiocheTown@gmail.com or dropped off in person at the Pioche Town Clerk’s office. Lincoln County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

