It was an interesting week for Lincoln County High School sports, with a few wins and losses for each team. Both the baseball and softball teams traveled to Alamo for its annual two-day tournament. The Lady Lynx softball team started with a game March 8 against their southern rivals, the Pahranagat Valley Panthers. Things were […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!