The ball fields were busy in Alamo March 8 and 9 as Pahranagat Valley High School’s baseball and softball teams hosted their annual tournament. It was cool and breezy outside, but there was no rain this year. Eight teams competed on the softball side: Pahranagat Valley JV and Varsity, Bonanza, Beaver Dam, Lincoln County JV […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!