Letter to the Editor

Last summer, when the Nevada State Legislature finished its session, one of the bills it passed was SB-231. This legislation allocates $250 million specifically for the salaries of licensed education professionals and support staff. Majority Leader Cannizzaro and Speaker Yeager are adamant that school districts must allocate these funds directly to educational personnel. SB-231 was introduced and passed as the retention and recruitment bill; its primary focus is to bolster the academic workforce. Teachers throughout the state, especially in Lincoln County, finally felt validated. They had been heard and were rewarded for their hard work.

On March 13th, at the last Lincoln County school board meeting, Superintendent Teel proposed incentive pay for the supervisory staff, administrators, confidential employees, and herself, in line with the same monies that the legislature gave the teachers, even though the legislature purposely left those groups out of the bill. After much debate between school board trustees, the motion passed. While the union did not have success in opposing this stipend, we wanted to thank those who stood with us during this time. I have thoughts on this situation and what the actions showed the teachers. I have an analogy I have written for this action:

Imagine a family gathering where Grandpa, representing prosperity, gathers all his children for a heartfelt meeting. He expresses his love and gratitude to each of them, but one son stands by him steadfastly during the most challenging times, never wavering in his loyalty to the family business. While others abandon the ship when the company faces challenges and scarce resources, this son remained committed, weathering the storms with resilience and dedication.

In recognition of his unwavering support, Grandpa decides to bestow upon this loyal son a special reward, a token of appreciation for his invaluable contribution. However, feeling overlooked, some other family members expressed discontent, questioning why they didn’t receive the same treatment. They even resort to disparaging remarks and name-calling towards the loyal son.

Amid this tension, Grandma, representing fairness and wisdom, steps in. She acknowledges the hard work and sacrifices made by all family members at various times. She gives each of them a similar gift to ensure everyone feels appreciated. While the loyal son is grateful for his reward, he can’t help but feel disappointed. His cherished special recognition now feels diluted as it’s distributed among everyone. This disappointment is how the teachers currently feel. The school board took a thank you from our state legislature as a recruitment and retention bonus and made it about money, and everyone got a trophy for participating.

Dr. Sherry Spencer

Hiko, Nevada