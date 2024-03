Lincoln County High School’s clothing giveaway, located in the Lynx Lair, is set for April 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. People will have the opportunity to take home gently used clothes for free. Anyone is invited to take the clothing they need. More Content

