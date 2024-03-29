Part-time Transporter & Client Relations – Lincoln County

NEVADA RURAL COUNTIES RETIRED AND SENIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM

PART-TIME TRANSPORTER & CLIENT RELATIONS JOB ANNOUNCEMENT



TITLE: Transporter & Client Relations



PAY CLASS: Part-Time



LOCATION: Lincoln County, NV

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.’s mission is to provide lifesaving volunteer programs that help seniors and adults with disabilities maintain independence with dignity. RSVP provides well- trained volunteers who assist seniors including the homebound elderly, caregivers, veterans, and adults with disabilities with lifesaving services. Our essential social supportive services include door-to-door escorted transportation, companionship, respite care, no-cost legal assistance, Farmer’s Market Coupons, critical food and medicine delivery, homemaker services, personal emergency response systems, Veteran assistance, and more.



JOB SUMMARY:

Under the overall direction of the RSVP C.E.O., the Transporter performs a variety of duties and is responsible for assisting in the transportation of RSVP clients.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the direct supervision of the Transportation Director, the Transporter’s responsibilities and duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:



QUALIFICATIONS:

Transports clients inside and outside of the facility to designated areas in a punctual and timely manner; designated areas may include the St. George/Cedar City, UT area, Las Vegas, NV area and

all of Lincoln County.

all of Lincoln County. Assists clients in and out of RSVP vehicles.

Lifts clients on and off the RSVP vehicle wheelchair assistance devices (ramps and lifts).

Comforts clients and their family members by offering support and encouragement.

Delivers prescriptions,

equipment, and supplies by picking up requisitioned orders and taking them to the client.

equipment, and supplies by picking up requisitioned orders and taking them to the client. Maintains a safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following all standards and procedures.

Establishes and maintains communication with clients and coworkers to improve the quality of

service and customer satisfaction.

service and customer satisfaction. Respects and protects client confidence and RSVP’s confidentiality by keeping all sensitive and client information private.

Perform client relations duties.

Follows all protocols and procedures to ensure the safe delivery of clients and their possessions.

Obeying all traffic laws.

Maintains all documentation needed for grant reporting.

Schedule all vehicle routine maintenance.

Build the organization’s brand and aspects of marketing communications to raise awareness of the program.

Professionally represent the organization in public and private activities and outreach for the cultivation of the program as requested by the CEO.

Maintains a secure, clean, and healthy work environment by adhering to the standards and regulations that are set forth by RSVP and local, state, and federal governments.

Regularly participates in ongoing education to improve knowledge and skills.

Participates in Annual PASS Training.

Follow RSVP’s Transportation Guidelines

OTHER

Perform other duties and/or projects as assigned by the RSVP Transportation Director and/or C.E.O. The compensation for this position is $20 per hour not to exceed 20 hours per week on a semi-monthly basis by direct deposit. Exceptions regarding hours per week may be made with the CEO’s

approval.



Your employment with RSVP will be on an at-will basis, which means you and the company are free to terminate the employment relationship at any time for any reason.

Please send a cover letter and resume to Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.

2621 Northgate St., Suite 6 Carson City, NV 89706, or call 775-687-4680 for the email address.