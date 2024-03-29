Part-time Transporter & Client Relations – Lincoln County

NEVADA RURAL COUNTIES RETIRED AND SENIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM
PART-TIME TRANSPORTER & CLIENT RELATIONS JOB ANNOUNCEMENT
TITLE: Transporter & Client Relations
PAY CLASS: Part-Time
LOCATION: Lincoln County, NV
Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.’s mission is to provide lifesaving volunteer programs that help seniors and adults with disabilities maintain independence with dignity. RSVP provides well- trained volunteers who assist seniors including the homebound elderly, caregivers, veterans, and adults with disabilities with lifesaving services. Our essential social supportive services include door-to-door escorted transportation, companionship, respite care, no-cost legal assistance, Farmer’s Market Coupons, critical food and medicine delivery, homemaker services, personal emergency response systems, Veteran assistance, and more.
JOB SUMMARY:
Under the overall direction of the RSVP C.E.O., the Transporter performs a variety of duties and is responsible for assisting in the transportation of RSVP clients.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Under the direct supervision of the Transportation Director, the Transporter’s responsibilities and duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Transports clients inside and outside of the facility to designated areas in a punctual and timely manner; designated areas may include the St. George/Cedar City, UT area, Las Vegas, NV area and
all of Lincoln County.
- Assists clients in and out of RSVP vehicles.
- Lifts clients on and off the RSVP vehicle wheelchair assistance devices (ramps and lifts).
- Comforts clients and their family members by offering support and encouragement.
- Delivers prescriptions,
equipment, and supplies by picking up requisitioned orders and taking them to the client.
- Maintains a safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following all standards and procedures.
- Establishes and maintains communication with clients and coworkers to improve the quality of
service and customer satisfaction.
- Respects and protects client confidence and RSVP’s confidentiality by keeping all sensitive and client information private.
- Perform client relations duties.
- Follows all protocols and procedures to ensure the safe delivery of clients and their possessions.
- Obeying all traffic laws.
- Maintains all documentation needed for grant reporting.
- Schedule all vehicle routine maintenance.
- Build the organization’s brand and aspects of marketing communications to raise awareness of the program.
- Professionally represent the organization in public and private activities and outreach for the cultivation of the program as requested by the CEO.
- Maintains a secure, clean, and healthy work environment by adhering to the standards and regulations that are set forth by RSVP and local, state, and federal governments.
- Regularly participates in ongoing education to improve knowledge and skills.
- Participates in Annual PASS Training.
- Follow RSVP’s Transportation Guidelines
OTHER
- Perform other duties and/or projects as assigned by the RSVP Transportation Director and/or C.E.O. The compensation for this position is $20 per hour not to exceed 20 hours per week on a semi-monthly basis by direct deposit. Exceptions regarding hours per week may be made with the CEO’s
approval.
Your employment with RSVP will be on an at-will basis, which means you and the company are free to terminate the employment relationship at any time for any reason.
Please send a cover letter and resume to Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.
2621 Northgate St., Suite 6 Carson City, NV 89706, or call 775-687-4680 for the email address.
