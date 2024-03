In a nod to community tradition, Pioche Chamber of Commerce volunteers have announced the return of bingo nights. The first event is set to take place on April 5 at 6 p.m. in the Pioche Town Hall. Attendees can participate for 25 cents per card, per game for an array of prizes. As the evening […]

