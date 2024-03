A passenger car and semi-truck collided early in the morning of March 20. Three lives were lost in the crash, which resulted in the nearly 12-hour closure of U.S. Highway 93 between Coyote Springs and Apex. Authorities were alerted to the tragic scene just after 3:30 a.m. Nevada State police report that a Hyundai Tucson […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!