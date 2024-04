A long list of off-road events and races are scheduled during April and May. Local hotels, RV parks, restaurants, shops and bars are preparing for the expected increase in visitors to Lincoln County. The Best in the Desert 2024 Silver State 300 is kicking off with a Pre-Fun Run this weekend. Several events are scheduled […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!