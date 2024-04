It was a tough week for the Lincoln County High School baseball and softball teams as they both faced off against the Needles Mustangs in California on March 29. The baseball team suffered 17-0 and 15-0 losses to the Mustangs. The softball team fell 12-0 and 11-3. On April 2, the boys played hosted the […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!