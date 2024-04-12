Lincoln County Record

Caliente Senior Center Position

Lincoln County Human Services is hiring for a person to clean the senior center in Caliente. Duties include cleaning, back-up meals on wheels driver, assist in kitchen when needed. Pay is $11.50 per hour, up to 19.5 hours per week. Drug test and background check required. Applications can be picked up at the Caliente Senior Center or call 775-962-8084. EOE.

