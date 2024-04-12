Notice of Request for Proposals (RFPs)

Workforce Connections, the Southern Nevada Workforce Development Board is announcing that it will be accepting proposals from qualified professional firms or sole practitioners with established and verifiable experience for the following services:

Website Development Services,

Outreach Collateral Material Design, and

WIOA Title I, Consulting Services.

The RFPs will be released on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The full solicitations with specific requirements, for each of the above-cited services, can be found on the Workforce Connections website, http://nvworkforceconnections.org, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Interested parties may request a hard copy of the solicitations in person at 6330 West Charleston Blvd., Suite #150, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89146, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Workforce Connections is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities – Relay 711 or (800) 326-6868